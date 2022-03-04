$39,980+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 Cabriolet
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$39,980
- Listing ID: 8641697
- Stock #: 6383
- VIN: WDDKK5GF8BF052461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 32,900 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz E350 Cabriolet. Well equipped with Premium Package and AMG Sport Package. Including Heated 10-way power front memory seats, Airscarf, Navigation, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, SD Card slot, Music register, Media interface, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Power soft top, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, 18 AMG 6-twin spoke alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 268hp / 258lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
