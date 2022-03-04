Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

32,900 KM

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
E350 Cabriolet

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

32,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8641697
  • Stock #: 6383
  • VIN: WDDKK5GF8BF052461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 32,900 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz E350 Cabriolet. Well equipped with Premium Package and AMG Sport Package. Including Heated 10-way power front memory seats, Airscarf, Navigation, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, SD Card slot, Music register, Media interface, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Power soft top, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, 18 AMG 6-twin spoke alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 268hp / 258lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Split Folding Rear Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

