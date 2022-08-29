Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

177,739 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

GLK 350

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

177,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226213
  • Stock #: ML6038
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB2BF634354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,739 KM

Vehicle Description

$12999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

