$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
177,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9226213
- Stock #: ML6038
- VIN: WDCGG8HB2BF634354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,739 KM
Vehicle Description
$12999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4