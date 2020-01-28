2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

A Canadian accident free Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Coupe. Well equipped with Interior carbon fibre trim and Bang & Olufsen Performance Surround Sound System. Including Heated two-tone 14-way power leather memory seats Dual zone climate control Navigation Bang & Olufsen 11 speaker 1000-watt premium audio system Satellite radio 6 Disc CD changer Memory card slot Music register Media interface Aux input Bluetooth Steering wheel controls Paddle shifters Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Cruise control Keyless entry Keyless push button ignition AMG Dynamic select ride control Carbon fibre centre console Carbon fibre door trim Alcantara headliner Power rear spoiler Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors Carbon fibre rear splitter Bi-xenon headlamps LED Running lights Headlamp washing system 19 Front and 20 Rear 5 spoke twin AMG alloy wheels. 6.2L V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 563hp / 479lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.

Viewing by appointment

Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975

Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com

Dealer # 10290

