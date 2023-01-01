$19,850+ tax & licensing
$19,850
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
143,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9477579
- Stock #: ML6075
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV7BC416329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,044 KM
Vehicle Description
$19850 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, Low Kilometers, AWD***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4