2011 Nissan Frontier

143,044 KM

Details Description Features

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

SV

SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

143,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9477579
  • Stock #: ML6075
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV7BC416329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,044 KM

Vehicle Description

$19850 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, Low Kilometers, AWD***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

