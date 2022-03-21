$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV
261,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8966167
- Stock #: ML5999
- VIN: 1N4AA5AP7BC866702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour g
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 261,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
