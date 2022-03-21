Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Maxima

261,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Maxima

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

261,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8966167
  • Stock #: ML5999
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP7BC866702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour g
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2007 Toyota Yaris LE
 108,474 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Maxima 3...
 261,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic EX
 198,091 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory