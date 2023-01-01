Menu
2011 Toyota Avalon

68,000 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

4-door Sedan XLS 6A

4-door Sedan XLS 6A

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9496411
  • VIN: 4T1BK3DB4BU388566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA88566
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

