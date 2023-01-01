Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

86,262 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

86,262KM
Used
VIN 2T1KU4EE8BC646100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA46100
  • Mileage 86,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

