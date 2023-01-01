$13,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
FWD 4A
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
86,262KM
Used
VIN 2T1KU4EE8BC646100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA46100
- Mileage 86,262 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
