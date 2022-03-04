Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Matrix

108,417 KM

Details Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

FWD 4A

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Matrix

FWD 4A

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

108,417KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497484
  • Stock #: P0385
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE8BC614392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0385
  • Mileage 108,417 KM

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 96,078 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 2...
 27,799 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Matrix F...
 108,417 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory