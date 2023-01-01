Menu
2011 Toyota Venza

174,429 KM

Details Description Features

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

174,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080795
  • Stock #: ML6164
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB2BU025504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,429 KM

Vehicle Description

$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

