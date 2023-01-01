$14,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2011 Toyota Venza
2011 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN AWD
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
174,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10080795
- Stock #: ML6164
- VIN: 4T3BA3BB2BU025504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,429 KM
Vehicle Description
$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4