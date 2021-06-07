Menu
2011 Vespa LX 50

8,984 KM

Details Description

$2,795

+ tax & licensing
$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

2011 Vespa LX 50

2011 Vespa LX 50

2011 Vespa LX 50

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

8,984KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7332875
  Stock #: 0259
  VIN: ZAPC386B5B5300259

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Midnight Blue
  Body Style Scooter / Moped
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 0259
  Mileage 8,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

USED - 2011 VESPA LX 50 - Midnight Blue
Low Km(8984km), 4 Valves Engine(faster) Very Good condition, service done, ready to go.
$2795.00 + TAX

