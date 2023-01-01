Menu
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

137,286 KM

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto 4Motion

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto 4Motion

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

137,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10516740
  • Stock #: ML6232
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX3BW537861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,286 KM

Vehicle Description

$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

