2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto 4Motion
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
137,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10516740
- Stock #: ML6232
- VIN: WVGBV7AX3BW537861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,286 KM
Vehicle Description
$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4