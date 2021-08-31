2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

- Listing ID: 7720642
- Stock #: ML5776
- VIN: WVGBV7AX3BW517304
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
116,187 KM
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
