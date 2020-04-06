Menu
2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro S Line

2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro S Line

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4879977
  • Stock #: 5674
  • VIN: wa1wfcfp1ca016523
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus Quattro S Line. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Audi Concert sound, Satellite radio, Audi music interface, SD Card slot, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, S Line steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Audi drive select, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, S Line front and rear bumpers, 20 5-Arm alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 211hp / 258lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Safety
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

