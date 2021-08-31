Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Bentley Continental

32,900 KM

Details Description

$124,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$124,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

Contact Seller
2012 Bentley Continental

2012 Bentley Continental

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Bentley Continental

GT

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

  1. 7826781
  2. 7826781
  3. 7826781
  4. 7826781
  5. 7826781
  6. 7826781
  7. 7826781
  8. 7826781
  9. 7826781
  10. 7826781
  11. 7826781
  12. 7826781
  13. 7826781
  14. 7826781
  15. 7826781
  16. 7826781
  17. 7826781
Contact Seller

$124,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7826781
  • Stock #: B250B
  • VIN: SCBFR7ZA5CC073309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Extreme Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B250B
  • Mileage 32,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Bentley Continental GT Coupe With 32,900kms Only! It Comes With Twin-Turbocharged Flex-Fuel Engine, Electronic Differential Lock, All-Wheel Drive, Front&Rear Independent Air Suspension, Front/Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Front&Rear Vented Floating Caliper Disc Brakes, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Twin Stainless Steel Oval Tail Pipes, Rear Spoiler, Chrome Matrix Grille, Bi-Xenon Headlight Include LED Main Beam Supplementation, Integrated Washer Jets, LED Tail-Lights, Colour-Keyed Power Folding Heated Electrochromic Mirrors With Memory, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Twin Oval Stainless Steel Tailpipes, Power Latching Driver & Passenger Doors, SIRIUS, Infotainment Centaralized Control System Inc: 8" Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Leather 14-Position Power Front Bucket Seats With Memory, Adjustable Heating&Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats With Center Armrest, Trunk Pass Through, Full Rear Center Console With Storage&Rear HVAC Controls, Chrome Bulls Eye Air Vents, 3-Spoke Monotone Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Steering Column Mounted Gear Shift Paddles, Twilight Sensor Control&Tunnel Detection For Lighting, Cruise Control, Keyless Functions, Garage Door Opener, Electronic Parking Brake, Genuine Burr Walnut Veneer Trim, Leather&Chrome Gear Shift Knob, Power Trunk Opening&Closing, Traction Control System, Naim Surround Sound System, Massage Function, Soft Door Closing, Lifting System And Much More!Stock# B250BLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From D.V. Exotic Auto Group

2014 Lexus IS 250
 101,500 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2016 McLaren 570S
 15,800 KM
$192,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey
 63,900 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

604-416-XXXX

(click to show)

604-416-8988

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory