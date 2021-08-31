+ taxes & licensing
604-416-8988
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2012 Bentley Continental GT Coupe With 32,900kms Only! It Comes With Twin-Turbocharged Flex-Fuel Engine, Electronic Differential Lock, All-Wheel Drive, Front&Rear Independent Air Suspension, Front/Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Front&Rear Vented Floating Caliper Disc Brakes, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Twin Stainless Steel Oval Tail Pipes, Rear Spoiler, Chrome Matrix Grille, Bi-Xenon Headlight Include LED Main Beam Supplementation, Integrated Washer Jets, LED Tail-Lights, Colour-Keyed Power Folding Heated Electrochromic Mirrors With Memory, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Twin Oval Stainless Steel Tailpipes, Power Latching Driver & Passenger Doors, SIRIUS, Infotainment Centaralized Control System Inc: 8" Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Leather 14-Position Power Front Bucket Seats With Memory, Adjustable Heating&Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats With Center Armrest, Trunk Pass Through, Full Rear Center Console With Storage&Rear HVAC Controls, Chrome Bulls Eye Air Vents, 3-Spoke Monotone Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Steering Column Mounted Gear Shift Paddles, Twilight Sensor Control&Tunnel Detection For Lighting, Cruise Control, Keyless Functions, Garage Door Opener, Electronic Parking Brake, Genuine Burr Walnut Veneer Trim, Leather&Chrome Gear Shift Knob, Power Trunk Opening&Closing, Traction Control System, Naim Surround Sound System, Massage Function, Soft Door Closing, Lifting System And Much More!Stock# B250BLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
