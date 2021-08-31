2012 Bentley Continental

$124,995 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7826781

7826781 Stock #: B250B

B250B VIN: SCBFR7ZA5CC073309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Extreme Silver

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # B250B

Mileage 32,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.