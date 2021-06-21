+ taxes & licensing
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2012 Bentley Mulsanne W12 With 7,050kms Only! Local B.C Car, No Accident, One Owner Before. It Comes With Premier Specification Package (21' Polished Alloy Wheels, Ambient Interior Mood Lighting, Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisher, Bright Stainless Steel Matrix To Lower Bumper Apertures&Front Wing Vents, Flying'B' RadiatorMascot, Hand Stitched Leather Storage Case, Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Rear View Camera, Seat Ventilation&Massage Function to Front&Rear, Shade Band To Tinted Windscreen, Valet Key, Veneered Drawer&Minor Gauges Panel, Veneered Picnic Table), Silver Storm Special Paint, Contemporary Style Cross-Banding & Inlay To Waistrails&Fascia, Contemporary Style Cross-Banding&Inlay To Fascia,Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats To Front And Rear, Naim For Bentley Premium Audio System, Side View Camera And Much More!Stock# B163BCarfax Link https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sVStO/Ry7REgwGc8EzTc0P...Lease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
