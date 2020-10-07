2012 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics HD Radio Bluetooth Connection

