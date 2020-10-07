Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

90,990 KM

Details Description Features

$14,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,150

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

28i - Luxurious compact crossover!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

28i - Luxurious compact crossover!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 5902110
  2. 5902110
  3. 5902110
  4. 5902110
  5. 5902110
  6. 5902110
  7. 5902110
  8. 5902110
  9. 5902110
  10. 5902110
  11. 5902110
  12. 5902110
  13. 5902110
  14. 5902110
  15. 5902110
Contact Seller

$14,150

+ taxes & licensing

90,990KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5902110
  • Stock #: M06657A
  • VIN: WBAVL1C55CVR77066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2012 BMW X1 at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this X1.

..

To see the pre-owned 2012 BMW X1, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2013 BMW X3 28i - Dr...
 65,339 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 31,568 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 21,703 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory