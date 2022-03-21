Menu
2012 BMW Z4

26,800 KM

Details Description Features

$45,980

+ tax & licensing
$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2012 BMW Z4

2012 BMW Z4

sDrive35is Roadster

2012 BMW Z4

sDrive35is Roadster

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

26,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8949379
  • Stock #: 6452
  • VIN: WBALM1C5XCE633785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A local BMW Z4 sDrive35is Roadster. Well equipped with Heated 14-way power leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, BMW Surround sound, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated M leather steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Drive mode select, Aluminum carbon interior trim, M foot rest, M Door sills trims, Power retractable hard top, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Headlamp washing system, 19 M Double-spoke alloy wheels. 3.0L Turbocharged inline 6 cylinder mated to a 7 speed dual clutch shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 335hp / 332lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Security System
Rear Defroster
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Wheel Drive
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

