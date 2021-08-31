Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Buick Verano

71,361 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2012 Buick Verano

2012 Buick Verano

W/1SL - 1 Owner, Non Smoker, Leather Interior!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Buick Verano

W/1SL - 1 Owner, Non Smoker, Leather Interior!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 7609156
  2. 7609156
  3. 7609156
  4. 7609156
  5. 7609156
  6. 7609156
  7. 7609156
  8. 7609156
  9. 7609156
  10. 7609156
  11. 7609156
  12. 7609156
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,361KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7609156
  • Stock #: M20877A
  • VIN: 1G4PS5SK8C4229300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2012 Buick Verano at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Verano.

..

To see the pre-owned 2012 Buick Verano, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-A documentation fee of: $598

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2012 Buick Verano W/...
 71,361 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 24,364 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 80,085 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory