2012 Chevrolet Equinox
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
Awd 4dr 2lt
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
257,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9622807
- VIN: 2GNFLNEK2C6196762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,940 KM
Vehicle Description
$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***AWD, Runs great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
