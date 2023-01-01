Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

257,940 KM

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Awd 4dr 2lt

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Awd 4dr 2lt

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

257,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 2GNFLNEK2C6196762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,940 KM

Vehicle Description

$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***AWD, Runs great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

