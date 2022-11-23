$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2012 Chevrolet Impala
2012 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
170,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9365692
- Stock #: ML6052
- VIN: 2G1WB5E35C1301885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,981 KM
Vehicle Description
$5999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4