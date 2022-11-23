Menu
2012 Chevrolet Impala

170,981 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

LT

LT

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

170,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365692
  • Stock #: ML6052
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E35C1301885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,981 KM

Vehicle Description

$5999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ML Motors

