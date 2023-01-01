$4,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10331925
- Stock #: ML6208
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR180942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$4999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4