2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

270,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10331925
  • Stock #: ML6208
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR180942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

