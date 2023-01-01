2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$4,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10331925

10331925 Stock #: ML6208

ML6208 VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR180942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.