$5,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2012 Dodge Journey
2012 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$5,750
+ taxes & licensing
247,158KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10409295
- Stock #: ML6217
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG9CT201367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 247,158 KM
Vehicle Description
$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, 7 passengers***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4