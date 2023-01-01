Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

247,158 KM

Details Description Features

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1694544246
  2. 1694544248
  3. 1694544249
  4. 1694544251
  5. 1694544253
  6. 1694544254
  7. 1694544256
  8. 1694544258
  9. 1694544260
  10. 1694544261
  11. 1694544263
  12. 1694544264
  13. 1694544266
  14. 1694544267
  15. 1694544269
Contact Seller

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
247,158KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409295
  • Stock #: ML6217
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9CT201367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 247,158 KM

Vehicle Description

$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, 7 passengers***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2008 Honda Civic DX-G
 185,582 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit LX
 177,916 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Echo 4DR...
 223,791 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory