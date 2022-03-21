$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2012 Fiat 500
2012 Fiat 500
Sport
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
168,566KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8693072
- Stock #: ML5939
- VIN: 3C3CFFBR0CT169098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,566 KM
Vehicle Description
$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4