2012 Fiat 500

168,566 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Sport

2012 Fiat 500

Sport

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,566KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8693072
  Stock #: ML5939
  VIN: 3C3CFFBR0CT169098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,566 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

