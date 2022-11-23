Menu
2012 Fiat 500

135,226 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

2dr Conv Pop

2dr Conv Pop

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

135,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9378982
  • Stock #: ML6056
  • VIN: 3C3CFFDR0CT243259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,226 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

