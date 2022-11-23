$6,750+ tax & licensing
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2012 Fiat 500
2012 Fiat 500
2dr Conv Pop
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
135,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9378982
- Stock #: ML6056
- VIN: 3C3CFFDR0CT243259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,226 KM
Vehicle Description
$6750 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4