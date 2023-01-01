Menu
2012 Ford Escape

217,730 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

217,730KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139937
  • Stock #: ML6175
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D75CKA01453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,730 KM

Vehicle Description

$7999 + $195 Doc. fee***4 cyl***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

