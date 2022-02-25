Menu
2012 Ford Explorer

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Ford Explorer

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8281635
  • Stock #: ML5862
  • VIN: 1FMHK8D89CGA76125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$15850 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Conditions, 7 Passengers***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

