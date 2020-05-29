Menu
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,018KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5192549
  • Stock #: ML5218
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F2XCL389019
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

