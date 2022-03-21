Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

198,602 KM

Details Description Features

$15,750

+ tax & licensing
$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Ford Transit Connect

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

198,602KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8701211
  • VIN: NMOKS9CN3CT119854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,602 KM

Vehicle Description

$15750 + $195 Doc. fee ***Mint Condition***

***Dealer #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

