2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,095KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4608096
  • Stock #: ML5084
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B4XCH004002
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Head Restraint
  • Air Bags: Dual Safety Air Bags
  • Brakes: Front Disc
  • Brakes: Rear Drums
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Map Light
Powertrain
  • Transmission Cooler
Comfort
  • Climate: Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power: Brakes
  • Power: Steering
  • Power: Mirrors
Exterior
  • Tires: Compact Spare
  • Tires: Full Size Spare
  • Body: Coupe
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Seat(s): Heated
  • Seat(s): Fold Down Rear
Additional Features
  • Odometer: Digital
  • Rims: steel
  • 15" Wheels
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Transmission: 5-Speed
  • Tires: Good

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

