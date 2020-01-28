2012 Honda Civic

- Safety
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Head Restraint
- Air Bags: Dual Safety Air Bags
- Brakes: Front Disc
- Brakes: Rear Drums
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- Bluetooth
- Digital clock
- Convenience
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- VANITY MIRRORS
- Map Light
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Climate: Air Conditioning
- Power Options
- Power: Brakes
- Power: Steering
- Power: Mirrors
- Exterior
- Tires: Compact Spare
- Tires: Full Size Spare
- Body: Coupe
- Windows
- Seating
- Seat(s): Heated
- Seat(s): Fold Down Rear
- Additional Features
- Odometer: Digital
- Rims: steel
- 15" Wheels
- Passenger Front Airbag
- Transmission: 5-Speed
- Tires: Good
