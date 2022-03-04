Menu
2012 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
EX-L

EX-L

Location

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8643563
  • Stock #: B94480
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B94CH009448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

