2012 Honda Civic

100,071 KM

Details Features

$13,498

+ tax & licensing
$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Sedan LX at

Sedan LX at

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

100,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9357160
  • Stock #: 26UTNA55318
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F51CH055318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA55318
  • Mileage 100,071 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-XXXX

778-945-3030

