2012 Honda Civic

$10,779 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 7 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9641575

9641575 Stock #: 26UTNA30004

26UTNA30004 VIN: 2HGFB2E46CH030004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met

Interior Colour Grey Fabric

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 26UTNA30004

Mileage 165,733 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 3 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.