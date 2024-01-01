Menu
<p>$13999 + $195 Doc. fee***One Owner, Fully Loaded***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2012 Honda CR-V

193,653 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

Touring

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,653KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H9XCH118747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,653 KM

Vehicle Description

$13999 + $195 Doc. fee***One Owner, Fully Loaded***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Honda CR-V