2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
Local BC Car No Single Claim Over $2000 Single Owner. Full BC Certified Inspection. 12,000KM / 12 Months Limited Powertrain Warranty Inclusive. Buy With Confidence 3 Days Exchange Policy. Grey 2012 Honda Odyssey EX FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
17" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
