2012 Honda Odyssey

139,413 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX HEATED SEATS + AIR CONDITIONING + POWER SLIDING DOORS

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX HEATED SEATS + AIR CONDITIONING + POWER SLIDING DOORS

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575370
  • Stock #: 2M07501
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H41CB505747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Car No Single Claim Over $2000 Single Owner. Full BC Certified Inspection. 12,000KM / 12 Months Limited Powertrain Warranty Inclusive. Buy With Confidence 3 Days Exchange Policy. Grey 2012 Honda Odyssey EX FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V



17" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

