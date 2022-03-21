Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

270,157 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

LX

LX

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

270,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8838806
  • Stock #: ML5975
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H24CB501710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 270,157 KM

Vehicle Description

$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***Like New***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

