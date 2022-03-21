$11,900+ tax & licensing
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2012 Honda Odyssey
LX
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
270,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8838806
- Stock #: ML5975
- VIN: 5FNRL5H24CB501710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 270,157 KM
Vehicle Description
$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***Like New***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
