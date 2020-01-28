Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4608117
  • Stock #: ML5091
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5CH098073
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 3 Point Rear Seat Belts
  • Locks: Child-Proof Rr Dr
  • Brakes: Front Disc
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tires: Compact Spare
  • Body: Sedan
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
  • Media: Compact Disc Player
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Cup Holders: Front
  • Map Light
  • Floor Mats: Carpet
Powertrain
  • Transmission Cooler
Comfort
  • Climate: Air Conditioning
  • Rear Headrests
Seating
  • Seat(s): Fold Up
  • Upholstery: Cloth
  • Height Adjustable Seats
  • Seat(s): Heated
Power Options
  • Power: Brakes
  • Power: Steering
  • Power: Mirrors
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Additional Features
  • 16" Alloy Wheels
  • Odometer: Digital
  • DOHC
  • Transmission: 6-Speed
  • Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

