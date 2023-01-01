Menu
2012 Jeep Patriot

155,939 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

2012 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,939KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9463294
  • Stock #: 2P029012
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB9CD594824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2P029012
  • Mileage 155,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

