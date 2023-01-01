2012 Kia Optima

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 9 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9821098

9821098 Stock #: B44220

B44220 VIN: KNAGN4A77C5264422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 92,927 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.