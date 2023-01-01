Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Optima

92,927 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Optima

2012 Kia Optima

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Optima

EX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 9821098
  2. 9821098
  3. 9821098
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821098
  • Stock #: B44220
  • VIN: KNAGN4A77C5264422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,927 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2021 Toyota RAV4 PRI...
 21,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Infiniti QX50 E...
 23,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Odyssey T...
 15,335 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory