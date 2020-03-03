Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Supercharged 4WD

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Supercharged 4WD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,900KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4689228
  Stock #: 5633
  VIN: salsh2e43ca731683
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A Canadian accident free Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4WD. Well equipped with Vision Assist Package Heated power leather front seats Heated rear seats Dual zone climate control Power tilt moonroof Rear seat entertainment with dual screens and touchscreen remote Navigation Harman Kardon premium audio system Satellite radio Aux input Usb input Ipod input Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Heated steering wheel Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Cruise control Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Height adjustable air suspension Terrain response off road driving programs Center console cooler box Black lacquer finish trim Carpet and all weather floor mats Cargo cover Power tailgate Surround camera system with 5 cameras Front and rear parking sensors Trailer hitch Adaptive front lighting system Automatic high beam assist Bi-xenon headlamps Fog lamps LED Running lights Headlamp washing system 20 Polished alloy wheels with painted inner spokes. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 510hp / 461lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

