2012 Land Rover Range Rover

$29,980 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 3 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7051229

7051229 Stock #: 6046

6046 VIN: salsk2d47ca732399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6046

Mileage 98,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Passenger Airbag Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment Package Navigation System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.