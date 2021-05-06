Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

98,300 KM

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Luxury 4WD

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Luxury 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

98,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7051229
  • Stock #: 6046
  • VIN: salsk2d47ca732399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6046
  • Mileage 98,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury 4WD. Well equipped with Vision Assist Package and Extended Leather Package. Including Heated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response off road driving programs, Center console cooler box, American straight grained walnut wood trim, All weather floor mats, Power tailgate, Surround camera system with 5 cameras, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 20 Alloy wheels. 5.0L V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 375hp / 375lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

