2012 Land Rover Range Rover

A local Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury 4WD. Well equipped with Vision Assist Package and Extended Leather Package. Including Heated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response off road driving programs, Center console cooler box, American straight grained walnut wood trim, All weather floor mats, Power tailgate, Surround camera system with 5 cameras, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 20 Alloy wheels. 5.0L V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 375hp / 375lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
