2012 Mazda MAZDA3

235,670 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

GS

GS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

235,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504815
  • Stock #: ML6228
  • VIN: JM1BL1V78C1577160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,670 KM

Vehicle Description

$5900 + $195 Doc. fee***Great Price***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

