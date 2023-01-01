$5,900+ tax & licensing
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
235,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10504815
- Stock #: ML6228
- VIN: JM1BL1V78C1577160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,670 KM
Vehicle Description
$5900 + $195 Doc. fee***Great Price***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4