Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

  1. 1685721252
  2. 1685721253
  3. 1685721253
  4. 1685721252
  5. 1685721252
  6. 1685721253
  7. 1685721252
  8. 1685721252
  9. 1685721252
  10. 1685721252
  11. 1685721252
  12. 1685721252
  13. 1685721252
  14. 1685721253
  15. 1685721253
  16. 1685721253
  17. 1685721253
  18. 1685721253
  19. 1685721253
Contact Seller
Sale

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10022967
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EBXCA013403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

It is low KM and most importantly diesel. One full tank has range over 800KM. City rated at 11.5L/KM and highway rated at 7.5L/KM. It is luxury meets effiency. This ML350 is in pristine condition inside and outside. 

Price listed is before government tax and dealership doc fee $595.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0xJj7McZUEjPYTSkFtjAi/KOs+Cw+dzI

Dealer 50009

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Encore Auto Group

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 50,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2021 BMW M2 Competit...
 7,710 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Porsche 718 Cay...
 10,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Encore Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

(604) 861-XXXX

(click to show)

(604) 861-8975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory