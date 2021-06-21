Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2,800 KM

Details Description

$179,995

+ tax & licensing
$179,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

SLS AMG

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

SLS AMG

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$179,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7468998
  • Stock #: B160M
  • VIN: WDDRK7HA9CA006911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AMG Le Mans Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B160M
  • Mileage 2,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster with 2,800kms Only! It Comes with Le Man Red Special Paint, AMG Carbon Fibre Trim, Red Soft Top, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, 19in AMG Performance Wheels, AMG Exterior Carbon Trim, B&O Performance Surround Sound System, Carbon Fibre Engine Cover And Much More!Stock # B160M

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

