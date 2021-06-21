+ taxes & licensing
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster with 2,800kms Only! It Comes with Le Man Red Special Paint, AMG Carbon Fibre Trim, Red Soft Top, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, 19in AMG Performance Wheels, AMG Exterior Carbon Trim, B&O Performance Surround Sound System, Carbon Fibre Engine Cover And Much More!Stock # B160MCarfax Link https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=n/SCL70rerHKirl7epHMVS...Lease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
