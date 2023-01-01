Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 MINI Cooper

92,821 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

Contact Seller
2012 MINI Cooper

2012 MINI Cooper

Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 MINI Cooper

Classic

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

  1. 9626599
  2. 9626599
  3. 9626599
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626599
  • Stock #: B10070
  • VIN: WMWSU3C52CT541007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B10070
  • Mileage 92,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2008 Honda Accord EX...
 281,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 92,863 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cla...
 92,821 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory