2012 Nissan Armada

234,819 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Nissan Armada

2012 Nissan Armada

4WD 4DR PLATINUM EDITION

2012 Nissan Armada

4WD 4DR PLATINUM EDITION

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

234,819KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: ML6200
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NC2CN603250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 234,819 KM

Vehicle Description

$16900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, 8 passenger, One Owner, Service Records***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

