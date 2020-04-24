Menu
2012 Nissan Leaf

SV

2012 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,225KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4932423
  • Stock #: ML5148
  • VIN: JN1AZ0CP4CT021622
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee

10 bars left, 114km/charge

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Electric Motor
  • Electric Fuel System

