2012 Nissan Sentra

160,237 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155300
  • Stock #: ML6184
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP2CL616712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,237 KM

Vehicle Description

$5999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

