2012 Porsche 911

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. Well equipped with Sport Chrono Package Plus, Heated power leather front seats, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, Sport chrono clock, Sport & Sport + modes, Switchable exhaust system, Power soft top, Cabriolet roof in cocoa, Power rear spoiler, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Black center locking GTS wheels. 3.8L Flat 6 cylinder mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission producing 408hp / 310lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
