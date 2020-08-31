Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Porsche 911

12,900 KM

Details Description Features

$103,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$103,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2012 Porsche 911

2012 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 5744748
  2. 5744748
  3. 5744748
  4. 5744748
  5. 5744748
  6. 5744748
  7. 5744748
  8. 5744748
  9. 5744748
  10. 5744748
  11. 5744748
  12. 5744748
  13. 5744748
  14. 5744748
  15. 5744748
  16. 5744748
  17. 5744748
  18. 5744748
  19. 5744748
  20. 5744748
  21. 5744748
  22. 5744748
  23. 5744748
  24. 5744748
  25. 5744748
  26. 5744748
  27. 5744748
  28. 5744748
  29. 5744748
  30. 5744748
  31. 5744748
Contact Seller

$103,980

+ taxes & licensing

12,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5744748
  • Stock #: 5803
  • VIN: wp0cb2a96cs754724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5803
  • Mileage 12,900 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. Well equipped with Sport Chrono Package Plus, Heated power leather front seats, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, Sport chrono clock, Sport & Sport + modes, Switchable exhaust system, Power soft top, Cabriolet roof in cocoa, Power rear spoiler, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Black center locking GTS wheels. 3.8L Flat 6 cylinder mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission producing 408hp / 310lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Entertainment Package
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2007 Land Rover Rang...
 150,400 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 56,100 KM
$79,980 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover Rang...
 119,500 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory