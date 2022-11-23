Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

79,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

HIGHLINE

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

HIGHLINE

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9434115
  • Stock #: M19564898A
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ9CM614792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Titan Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival! 2012 Volkswagen Golf TDI Black 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TDI Turbocharged FWD Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

