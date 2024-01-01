Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

125,581 KM

Details Features

$10,529

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 11302043
  2. 11302043
  3. 11302043
  4. 11302043
  5. 11302043
  6. 11302043
  7. 11302043
  8. 11302043
  9. 11302043
  10. 11302043
  11. 11302043
  12. 11302043
  13. 11302043
  14. 11302043
  15. 11302043
  16. 11302043
  17. 11302043
  18. 11302043
  19. 11302043
  20. 11302043
  21. 11302043
  22. 11302043
  23. 11302043
Contact Seller

$10,529

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,581KM
Used
VIN 3VW2K7AJ2CM307705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Cardeol Clth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA07705
  • Mileage 125,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 KEY+NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip for sale in Vancouver, BC
2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip 125,581 KM $10,529 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 73,171 KM $23,896 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback 2.4L Wilderness Turbo for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Subaru Outback 2.4L Wilderness Turbo 39,334 KM $41,022 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,529

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Jetta