$10,529+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$10,529
+ taxes & licensing
125,581KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW2K7AJ2CM307705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Cardeol Clth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA07705
- Mileage 125,581 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY+NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline plus 2.0 6sp w/Tip 125,581 KM $10,529 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 73,171 KM $23,896 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback 2.4L Wilderness Turbo 39,334 KM $41,022 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,529
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2012 Volkswagen Jetta